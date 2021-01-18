Trump not expected to pardon himself - report

Tomorrow is last-minute pardon day



Trump is expected to issue more than 100 pardons tomorrow, and one may include Julian Assange. However one person who won't be getting one is Trump himself. The ability of the President to pardon himself is a murky legal concept and he's not going to go down that round, according to Fox and a separate report from Reuters.





He's also not going to offer protective pardons for his family, according to the same report.





CNN reported that Dr Salomon Melgen, a prominent eye doctor from Palm Beach who is in prison after being convicted on dozens of counts of health care fraud, is expected to be on the clemency list.







There's also a disturbing report saying an associate of Rudy Giuliani told a former CIA officer a presidential pardon was "going to cost $2m"







