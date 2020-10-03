Trump not on oxygen, will stay 5 days in hospital - doctor

Says he's been fever-free for 24 hours

Trump being monitored closely for complications

Trump is 'doing very well'

Says he's extremely happy with progress

Oxygen saturation level about 96%

Trump was given an experimental therapy from Regeneron yesterday and later received Remdesivir. His doctor said he will receive a five-day Remdesivir treatment and will stay in hospital for the duration.





One curious comment was that he said Trump was "72-hours into the President's diagnosis". That would put a first positive test on Tuesday. He went to a rally Wednesday and a fundraiser on Thursday. The doctor also said he first got the Regeneron treatment 48 hours ago, which would also be before the announcement he was positive and before he went to a fundraiser in New Jersey.







In a follow-up, he said they "got PCR clarity" on Thursday night.







If it's confirmed that he tested positive, traveled and continued to engage in crowds, it will be devastating for his re-election chances. NBC is reporting the







This was also odd:



