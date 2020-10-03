Trump not on oxygen, will stay 5 days in hospital - doctor
Update from Trump's doctor, Sean Conley
- Says he's been fever-free for 24 hours
- Trump being monitored closely for complications
- Trump is 'doing very well'
- Says he's extremely happy with progress
- Oxygen saturation level about 96%
Trump was given an experimental therapy from Regeneron yesterday and later received Remdesivir. His doctor said he will receive a five-day Remdesivir treatment and will stay in hospital for the duration.
One curious comment was that he said Trump was "72-hours into the President's diagnosis". That would put a first positive test on Tuesday. He went to a rally Wednesday and a fundraiser on Thursday. The doctor also said he first got the Regeneron treatment 48 hours ago, which would also be before the announcement he was positive and before he went to a fundraiser in New Jersey.
In a follow-up, he said they "got PCR clarity" on Thursday night.
If it's confirmed that he tested positive, traveled and continued to engage in crowds, it will be devastating for his re-election chances. NBC is reporting the
This was also odd:
Q: Has POTUS ever been on supplemental oxygen?"Right now he is not on oxygen"Q: You keep saying right now, he had been previously?"Yesterday and today he was not on oxygen"Q: So he has not been on it?"He is not on oxygen right now"
This report is also doing the rounds:
The WH TV pool just received this quote from "a source familiar with the President's health..." - "The President's vitals over last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery."