Trump's oil announcement is tough to believe at face value

10-15 million barrels per day is a wild number





Everyone is short oil. The reality of the market is that it's wildly oversupplied. Rafigura estimates that coronavirus has cut global oil demand by 35 million barrels per day.





That's nearly a 35% overproduction. Historically, a 1-2% imbalance in the market has led to huge spikes and crashes.





Once storage runs out, there's nowhere to put the oil and nowhere for crude prices to go but lower. It's truly only a matter of time.



That said, no one wants to lose money, especially those in leveraged trades. I was buying oil with two hands on the CNBC story and Trump tweet but I've covered much of it.





I'm not going to sell oil but this news doesn't add up.







10-15 million barrels per day would be half of Saudi/Russian oil production. I don't doubt that's the amount of curtailment that's needed but why would they do that just to bail out producers elsewhere. Now Trump could be using Saudi/Russia while meaning all of OPEC+ and that's 43 mbpd but getting 22 countries to agree to that degree of cuts is optimistic.







(he later added it could be up to 15 mbpd).







What's also worrisome is that RIA reports that Putin is denying that Russia even spoke to Saudi Arabia.





The flipside is that Trump is speaking with US oil producers tomorrow and the US side of the deal may be to curtail its own production -- which is 13 mbpd. The problem is that there is limited ability to do that legally. Trump could try to get a voluntary agreement but that's dubious because there are producers who can't afford to cut.





Even if you someone believe that all of this could be pulled off. What's even crazier is that it still won't be enough to balance the market.









This hints that the Saudis want a global deal and that's when it starts to make sense. But turning every oil producer into a cartel is a tough one to swallow.