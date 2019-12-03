Trump on France: We're taxing their wines and everything else

Trump comments in London





EU treats the US very unfairly on trade

EU has to shape up or things will get very tough

Reaffirms that he will meet Boris Johnson but unsure when

He also says that he won't let France take advantage of American companies and no doubt this will further add to tensions between the US and the EU currently.





The general feeling in this whole trade issue is that I reckon Trump would've liked to have gotten somewhere with China by the end of this year so that he can turn his focus to the EU instead afterwards.





But it looks like he's already laying the groundwork here despite the fact that there is still a bit of a limbo on trade negotiations with China. Expect the battle between the US and EU to be a more heated topic in 2020 as such.



