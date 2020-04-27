Trump on North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un - "I hope he's fine"

US President Trump was asked if he had any update on Kim's health.

Full comment:

"On Kim Jong Un? I can't tell you exactly. Yes. I do have a very good idea. But I can't talk about it now. I just wish him well. I've had a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un. If I weren't president, you'd be in war, you would have been in a war with Korea. You would have been in a war with North Korea if I wasn't president, that I can tell you. He expected that. That I can tell you. I, uh, I hope he's, uh, fine. I do know how he's doing, relatively speaking. We will see. You'll probably be hearing in the not too distant future."



I suspect Trump has better info on Kim than the media (assuming Trump has read, or at least scanned, his daily intelligence briefing). Those are guarded remarks, wishing him well, hoping he is well. He did refer to his relationship with Kim in the past tense though, more than one past tense reference.





Again today the NK press carry no pics of KJU. The most recent reports are on the leader writing a letter to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulating him on Freedom Day. Dated April 27.





I posted yesterday on who is tipped to take over NK if Kim has died:







