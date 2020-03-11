Trump on the coronavirus - "We must beat it as quickly and safely as possible"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Ahead of his address to the nation due at 0100GMT, US President Trump tweeting:

Ahead of his address to the nation due at 0100GMT, US President Trump tweeting:

This is in contrast to his comments only yesterday:
  • "Stay calm. It will go away."
  • "Be calm. It's really working out. And a lot of good things are going to happen."
He is so flaky. Still, at least he is getting to grips with reality now, which is a positive. 


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose