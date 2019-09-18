Trump picks Robert O'Brien as new national security advisor
His fourth national security advisor
Trump started with Flynn, the McMaster, followed by Bolton.
O'Brien was the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs who has brokered the release of high-profile detainees around the world and worked with Mike Pompeo. He's pictured above.
From Trump:
"I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O'Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor. I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!"