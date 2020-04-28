Reports that President Trump plans to use the Defense Production Act to keep meat-processing plants open
MSN with the report (link here for more), in brief:
- Trump plans to order meat-processing plants to remain open, officials said
- plans to declare meat plants as critical infrastructure
- cite the Defense Production Act to justify an order to keep them open, said two officials familiar with the discussions, speaking on condition of anonymity because the order is not yet completed
Trump said he did not fear any kind of food shortage
- "There's plenty of supply. It's distribution."
---
The background to this is that the coronavirus has struck some meat-producers, shutting down plants and threatening the food supply chain.