Trump plotted launching a military strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities last week

US media had the report of Trump's advisers talking him down from the idea of launching a military strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities last week.

Trump sought offensive options that the US could take in the coming weeks

senior advisers recommended against, warned it could spark a wider, regional conflict

The background to this is the United Nations Atomic Agency said last week Iran was stockpiling nuclear material significantly beyond what was allowed in the 2015 nuclear agreement.





Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, laid out the risks.

Other responses are still believed to be options, including a cyberattack, seizing Iranian assets or attacks against Iranian proxies in Iraq A middle east conflict would prompt higher oil prices. This and other tail risks still lie ahead in the dying weeks of the current administration.











