Trump reacts to the ECB decision to cut rates

Trump tweets on the European Central Bank



European Central Bank, acting quickly, Cuts Rates 10 Basis Points. They are trying, and succeeding, in depreciating the Euro against the VERY strong Dollar, hurting U.S. exports.... And the Fed sits, and sits, and sits. They get paid to borrow money, while we are paying interest!

Aside from the random capitalization, he's accurate about the impacts. I'm not sure he wants the eurozone economy though.

