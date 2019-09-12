Trump reported to be 'rushing' to find an escape from tariff increases

Following earlier reports

The earlier reports that buoyed risk sentiment this afternoon were reports that Trump's adviser are considering an interim China deal to delay tariffs. Although these reports were later denied there is a report out by Politico saying that Trump's advisers are:





trying to find an escape from tariff increase

trying to bring back the previous terms negotiated in May

So, super back track time by the sounds of it. The S&P 500 is up to 3018 (+0.58%) and the positive risk sentiment is winning on the day with Nikkei futures up +1.21%.



