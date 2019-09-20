Trump said to be not interested in "limited" China deal

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Bloomberg reports, citing a US Treasury aide on the matter

This alludes to the notion that it is pretty much "all or nothing" with regards to any deal - and I reckon perhaps the sticking points such as IP protection are the reasons why. I'll add more details to the story if and when the full report is out (currently just the headlines).
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose