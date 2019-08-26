Trump says "anything is possible" when asked about possible China tariffs delay

Trump speaks at the G7 summit

Says US is in a much better position now than at any time in negotiations with China

Funnily enough he is also tweeting at the same time about trade issues with China:





"Great respect for the fact that President Xi & his Representatives want "calm resolution." So impressed that they are willing to come out & state the facts so accurately. This is why he is a great leader & representing a great country. Talks are continuing!"

The headline comment on tariffs is helping to keep risk assets buoyed on the day. USD/JPY trades at session highs currently just under the 106.00 handle.



