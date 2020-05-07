Trump says coronavirus worse 'attack' than Pearl Harbor

BBC report on Trump speaking to media:

"We went through the worst attack we've ever had on our country, this is worst attack we've ever had."

"This is worse than Pearl Harbor, this is worse than the World Trade Center. There's never been an attack like this."

"And it should have never happened. Could've been stopped at the source. Could've been stopped in China. It should've been stopped right at the source. And it wasn't."





Trump saying not at war with China:

Asked later by a reporter if he saw the pandemic as an actual act of war, Mr Trump indicated the outbreak was America's foe, rather than China.



Deaths in the US on approach to 75,000 now. Ugly stuff.







