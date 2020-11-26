Trump says COVID-19 vaccine delivery to begin next week
Treat what this guy says with a large grain of salt.Says a coronavirus vaccine will be initially sent to front-line workers, medical personnel and seniors.
More:
- will be going to US state of Georgia, possibly on Saturday (intending to campaign for the Republican candidates in the Senate run-off election)
- Trump says "its going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know there was massive fraud"
- says if the Electoral College votes for Biden it would be a mistake, but says he will leave the White House if it does ... "Certainly I will"