Trump says COVID-19 vaccine delivery to begin next week

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Treat what this guy says with a large grain of salt. 

Says a coronavirus vaccine will be initially sent to front-line workers, medical personnel and seniors.

More:
  • will be going to US state of Georgia, possibly on Saturday (intending to campaign for the Republican candidates in the Senate run-off election)
  • Trump says  "its going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know there was massive fraud"  
  •  says if the Electoral College votes for Biden it would be a mistake, but says he will leave the White House if it does ... "Certainly I will"

