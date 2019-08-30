Trump says euro 'dropping like crazy' as he laments dollar

Trump with his usual rant against the dollar and the Fed

The latest tweet:





The Euro is dropping against the Dollar "like crazy," giving them a big export and manufacturing advantage...and the Fed does NOTHING! Our Dollar is now the strongest in history. Sounds good, doesn't it? Except to those (manufacturers) that make product for sale outside the U.S. We don't have a Tariff problem (we are reigning in bad and/or unfair players), we have a Fed problem. They don't have a clue!





Here's what 'like crazy' looks like:

The euro is down 0.75% against the US dollar in the past three months. The euro is higher today than it was on the day Trump was elected... 'like crazy' indeed.









Trump is continuing and says:

If the Fed would cut, we would have one of the biggest Stock Market increases in a long time. Badly run and weak companies are smartly blaming these small Tariffs instead of themselves for bad management...and who can really blame them for doing that? Excuses!



There are rumors that he was going to delay the tariffs that kick in on Sunday but this doesn't sound like a guy who is about to backtrack.





All that said, I believe he will soon have something to truly complain about:



