Trump says expects coronavirus vaccine to be given to people rapidly by year-end

Further remarks by US president Trump





Says that the elderly will get the vaccine first, once made available

Says will mobilise US military to deliver vaccine to most of the population

Says that Pelosi knows her stimulus bill will be 'dead on arrival'

It would be quite the medical breakthrough if a vaccine can somehow be developed and mass produced in roughly six months. One can always hope I guess, but the track record from previous diseases like SARS or MERS isn't all too encouraging to say the least.



