Trump says expects coronavirus vaccine to be given to people rapidly by year-end

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Further remarks by US president Trump


  • Says that the elderly will get the vaccine first, once made available
  • Says will mobilise US military to deliver vaccine to most of the population
  • Says that Pelosi knows her stimulus bill will be 'dead on arrival'
See here for global coronavirus case data
It would be quite the medical breakthrough if a vaccine can somehow be developed and mass produced in roughly six months. One can always hope I guess, but the track record from previous diseases like SARS or MERS isn't all too encouraging to say the least.

