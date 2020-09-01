Trump says firms' support for BLM is weak as another man is shot dead by police in the US
Trump speaking in a Fox interview says that companies supporting Black Lives Matter movement 'weak' and that BLM is a Marxist organisation.
Meanwhile, in Los Angeles local media report on another killing:
- A man was shot and killed in an encounter with Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in South LA Monday afternoon.
- The sheriff's department said when deputies contacted the man, who was identified as a "suspect," a fight broke out.
- They say the man produced a handgun and what was when deputies shot him.
- He died at the scene. A gun was recovered at the scene.
there have been widespread protests in the US in the wake of police shootings, ler's see if they begin again.