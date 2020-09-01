Trump says firms' support for BLM is weak as another man is shot dead by police in the US

Trump speaking in a Fox interview says that companies supporting Black Lives Matter movement 'weak' and that BLM is a Marxist organisation.

A man was shot and killed in an encounter with Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in South LA Monday afternoon.

The sheriff's department said when deputies contacted the man, who was identified as a "suspect," a fight broke out.

They say the man produced a handgun and what was when deputies shot him.

He died at the scene. A gun was recovered at the scene.

there have been widespread protests in the US in the wake of police shootings, ler's see if they begin again.



