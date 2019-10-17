Trump says 'great news out of Turkey'

USD/TRY to the lows





Details about what was agreed are unclear but if it's good enough for the President, that diminishes that chances of punitive tariffs.





USD/TRY is at the low of the day at 5.83 and the Turkish ETF spiked.





Update: More details are coming through now with the US pledging to drop its sanctions on individuals once Turkey halts operations in Syria.





Pence says Trump will lift Turkey sanctions once the ceasefire is permanent. Turkey has agreed to cease operations permanently after the initial withdrawal.









