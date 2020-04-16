Trump says he expects US coronavirus deaths to be fewer than the 'optimistic' projections

Trump presented the forecasts of COVID-19 deaths a week ago or so:

100k - 240k were the projections.

Now saying the toll likely to be fewer than that 'optimistic' forecast.

Trump does add that "There is no such thing as an optimistic projection on death."





Trump is speaking also on the phases of opening up the US economy. Re-opening will be up to each state governor, not Trump, but he does provide a bit of a summary of what governors will be assessing:

phased approach to opening states

healthy people allowed to return to work

social distancing maintained, stay home if sick

states encouraged to work together for a regional approach



