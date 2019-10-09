Trump says he thinks China wants to make a trade deal more than he does

Trump adds he'd love to make a trade deal with China as long as its the right deal

Says there is a good chance of US and China making a trade deal





"Right" trade deal. Whatever.

You'll get more sense out of a pop song than this chap.

















Maybe China will buy more soybeans and …. not very much else.

If it removes some trade uncertainty and halts the escalation that'll be some sort of positive.





Talks begin tomorrow, until then I'll continue posting ill-informed speculation and conjecture. From Trump and whoever else opens his mouth.



