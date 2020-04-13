Trump says he thinks the OPEC+ agreement will lead to a 20m bpd cut in oil output
US President Trump is speaking at the daily coronavirus briefing from the White House.
The daily briefing has become a farce when he speaks. You'd get more sense from this gif (language warning for the sensitive):
- thinks the OPEDC+ agreement will lead to a 20million barrel per day cut in global oil production.
It won't but there you go.
Trump made himself irrelevant on the China trade negotiations, constantly tweeting out rubbish. He's done the same on the coronavirus - markets now await comments from other officials rather than from the President himself.