Trump says he thinks the OPEC+ agreement will lead to a 20m bpd cut in oil output

US President Trump is speaking at the daily coronavirus briefing from the White House.

The daily briefing has become a farce when he speaks. You'd get more sense from this gif (language warning for the sensitive):

via GIPHY Anyway, aside from his self-serving lies on the death and destruction due his poor response to the COVID-19 crisis in the US, he has a comment on oil: Anyway, aside from his self-serving lies on the death and destruction due his poor response to the COVID-19 crisis in the US, he has a comment on oil:

thinks the OPEDC+ agreement will lead to a 20million barrel per day cut in global oil production.

It won't but there you go.





Trump made himself irrelevant on the China trade negotiations, constantly tweeting out rubbish. He's done the same on the coronavirus - markets now await comments from other officials rather than from the President himself.



