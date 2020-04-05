Trump says he will, if he has to, put tariffs on oil imports - to protect energy workers, companies

Earlier reports were that US and Canadian officials are discussing putting tariffs on oil from Russia and Saudi Arabia, link here

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was not considering tariffs but they could be levied "if we're not treated fairly."





On Saturday he firmed up his position:

"If I have to do tariffs on oil coming from outside or if I have to do something to protect our ... tens of thousands of energy workers and our great companies that produce all these jobs, I'll do whatever I have to do"

Trump also said again on Saturday that Saudi Arabia had told him it had agreed with Russia to jointly reduce output by 10 million barrels/day, or more. Neither of the two have confirmed this as yet. Discussions have been postponed until April 9





