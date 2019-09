Trump non-commital

Trump was asked whether he was looking to meet Iran's Rouhani at the UN and replied that he wasn't looking at anything.





Asked whether he was considering easing sanctions to get a meeting, he said 'we'll see what happens'.





He added 'we would like to make a deal with Iran but if we don't, that's fine too'.





On China, he said China made a good gesture in excluding some US products from its tariffs.