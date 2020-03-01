Trump says he's weighing Mexican border restrictions over virus

Could the US close the Southern border?

President Trump was asked Saturday if the US should increase southern border controls because of three coronavirus cases in Mexico in two separate locations.





"Yes, we are thinking about the southern border," he said. However later in the same appearance he said the Mexican border "is not a border that seems to be much of a problem right now."





On Friday, the US warned Americans not to travel to affected regions of Italy and South Korea.





Please, no one tell him there are more cases in Canada than Mexico.

