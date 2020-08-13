Trump says his attitude towards China is not friendly
Trump campaign comments from the White House
- says China is giving US farmers large orders
- any deal on TikTok will have to be substantially beneficial to the US, the US needs total security
more to come
---
Has also been commenting on masks - the usual, ie he is anti mask etc. Which is a shame, the continued spread of the virus would be combatted to a good extent by mask wearing, not doing so is prolonging the health and economic costs borne by people in the US.
Trump at the White House