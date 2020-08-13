Trump says his attitude towards China is not friendly

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Trump campaign comments from the White House 

  • says China is giving US farmers large orders 
  • any deal on TikTok will have to be substantially beneficial to the US, the US needs total security
more to come   

---
Has also been commenting on masks - the usual, ie he is anti mask etc. Which is a shame, the continued spread of the virus would be combatted to a good extent by mask wearing, not doing so is prolonging the health and economic costs borne by people in the US. 


Trump at the White House
trump

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose