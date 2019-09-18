Trump says his thinking on Iran has not changed much

  • If US has to do something [on Iran] it will do so without hesitation
  • Will have an announcement about a response to attacks
  • Decision not to strike Iran previously is a sign of strength, it is very easy to attack
  • Will be announcing new sanctions on Iran over the next 48 hours
  • Asked if he was looking at military strike says 'we'll see what happens'
  • War would be option but there are other options
Oil has bounced back from the talk of a diplomatic solution. Trump is a tough man to read but I think broader global sanctions are coming and nothing else, based on what's been said so far.

