Trump says his thinking on Iran has not changed much
Trump on Iran
- If US has to do something [on Iran] it will do so without hesitation
- Will have an announcement about a response to attacks
- Decision not to strike Iran previously is a sign of strength, it is very easy to attack
- Will be announcing new sanctions on Iran over the next 48 hours
- Asked if he was looking at military strike says 'we'll see what happens'
- War would be option but there are other options
Oil has bounced back from the talk of a diplomatic solution. Trump is a tough man to read but I think broader global sanctions are coming and nothing else, based on what's been said so far.