Trump says his thinking on Iran has not changed much

If US has to do something [on Iran] it will do so without hesitation

Will have an announcement about a response to attacks

Decision not to strike Iran previously is a sign of strength, it is very easy to attack

Will be announcing new sanctions on Iran over the next 48 hours

Asked if he was looking at military strike says 'we'll see what happens'

War would be option but there are other options



Oil has bounced back from the talk of a diplomatic solution. Trump is a tough man to read but I think broader global sanctions are coming and nothing else, based on what's been said so far.

