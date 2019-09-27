Trump says Iran asked him to lift sanctions in order to meet, he said no

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The Iran side wasn't bluffing

That's what they said all along.

All the talk about a meeting was truly much ado about nothing.

What's surprised me in Trump's presidency is what world leaders will give up just for a meeting. In the infamous call with Ukraine's leader, all the back channels were about securing a move on the prosecutor before a call. Then on the call, Trump wanted more in order to meet. What's so great about meeting the President?

