Trump says 'nothing is shutting down' due to coronavirus, compares it to the flu

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Tweet from Trump

This is a disaster. Trump thinks coronavirus is fake news.

Tweet from Trump
In Trump terms, this this the worst tweet in the history of tweets. It will haunt him.

What's the downside in promoting a bit of social distancing for a week or two?
