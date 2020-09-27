Trump says "of course" there will be a friendly transition - so far no word on his tax returns
Trump is speaking from a White House event.
He expresses confidence he will win the election but if not 'of cpourse' there will be a friendly transition. Which is good news.
So far Trump has not spoken on the leaking of his tax information (see this post here for link):
Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency
- In his first year in the WH, he paid another $750
- He had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years - largely because he reported losing much more money than he made