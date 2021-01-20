Trump says 'remember me' and repeatedly mentions stock market high

Trump's final comments





Trump is speaking without a script at Joint Base Andrews and noting that the stock market is at an all-time high.







Perhaps the clearest tell of his entire administration was his obsession with the stock market. He measured himself by it and did everything he could to boost it. When it fell in March he overreacted and that was probably his undoing. He tweeted about the stock market (usually the Dow) more than 150 times.







But for investors, his early comments on stocks were a dead giveaway that it was going to be a heyday for equities. When they dipped, he freaked out at Powell and his corporate tax cut was a pure market-boosting move.





To cap his speech, he said "we will be back in some form". Remember that in 4 years or whenever Trumpism makes a comeback.

