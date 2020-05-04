Trump says that if China does not buy US goods the US will end the trade deal

Trump referring to phase 1 of the US-China deal

On the face of it this sort of comment makes sense - if one side does not uphold it then the deal is in danger yes. The more applicable interpretation though is that tensions between the US and China are increasing, not only placing the existing deal in peril but making progress on further phases unlikely, or at least slower.





Oh, here we go, more on another source of tension being stoked by the US administration:

Strong report coming on how the virus developed in China



