Trump says that money will be coming soon to those currently out of work

Trump tweets out a message to American citizens

"For the people that are now out of work because of the important and necessary containment policies, for instance the shutting down of hotels, bars and restaurants, money will soon be coming to you. The onslaught of the Chinese Virus is not your fault! Will be stronger than ever!"

There's still no real timeline for this as when they announced it yesterday, it was supposed to be within two weeks. But then, reports after suggested that it won't even come by early April based on current developments.





In any case, I find his narrative shift from 'coronavirus' to 'Chinese virus' more interesting. When the economy crumbles, we all know who he is going to point the finger to.



