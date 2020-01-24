Trump says US appreciates China's work on coronavirus

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Trump says he appreciates China's transparency on virus

There's a video that's just starting to do the rounds of the hallway in the Wuhan hospital. It shows people walking around what looks to be dead bodies on the floor.

"Three bodies have been lying here the whole morning," the woman recording the video says.

"Some people are already dead. Until now, nobody's come to take care of them. Doctors and nurses are all here working in these conditions... I've just looked for the person in charge; there's no leadership and even if there were, they wouldn't be able to solve this."

Meanwhile Wang Guangfa, a respiratory specialist from Peking University and a hero of the SARS epidemic told the public two weeks ago that the outbreak was "preventable and controllable". He was diagnosed with coronavirus soon after and said he may have caught it through his eye that revelation raises significant risks for healthcare workers.

