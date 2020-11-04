Trump says will make a statement tonight as well

Trump responds as Biden is done with his speech

I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN! We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!

I'd imagine he won't outright declare victory but it wouldn't be out of the realms of possibility, all things considered. The race now boils down to the three key states that are slow on the count i.e. Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.