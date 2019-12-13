Trump says WSJ story on China deal is 'completely wrong'

Now Trump confirms it

I had just finished writing that Jim Cramer was reporting this when Trump tweeted it.





Yesterday this looked like a fairly comprehensive Phase One deal. Now it's looking like a token move to delay December tariffs.





The basis of it was China making commitments to agricultural purchases in exchange for a 50% rollback in $360B in US tariffs. It seems that went off the rails at some point.





It wasn't just the WSJ reporting it. Several others said their was a 'deal in principle' but officials never confirmed it. I'm guessing that something broke down in translation.

