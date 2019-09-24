Trump set to release transcript of call with Ukrainian leader

Trump tweets the news

I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine. You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!

Risk trades are rebounding on this. I guess that solves the question of what was driving the selloff. The market was legitimately worried about Trump impeachment.





It's a zero-probability event but I guess the market was spooked by some of the risks around a show trial.

