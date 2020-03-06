Trump signs $7.88 emergency coronavirus bill

Author: Adam Button

Trump puts pen to paper

The bill passed through Congress yesterday.
Comments from Trump at the signing ceremony:
  • Says he doesn't know if stimulus is needed (fiscal stimulus presumably)
  • Says Fed should cut rates
  • On coronavirus "we're taking care of it"

According to Eamonn Javers of CNBC, President Trump just explained to the pool why he cancelled his CDC trip: "We may go - they thought there was a problem with CDC with somebody who had the virus," he said, adding that the person in question has been tested and it is a negative test, "I may be going," he added.

More from Javers: Asked by pool reporters if Congress needs to take more action to diminish risk of recession President Trump says: "all we can do is do what we do" "People were shocked" by jobs numbers, he said. He said he didn't know if a stimulus was needed, per pool.
