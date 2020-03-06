Trump signs $7.88 emergency coronavirus bill

Trump puts pen to paper

The bill passed through Congress yesterday.





Comments from Trump at the signing ceremony:

Says he doesn't know if stimulus is needed (fiscal stimulus presumably)



Says Fed should cut rates

On coronavirus "we're taking care of it"







According to Eamonn Javers of CNBC, President Trump just explained to the pool why he cancelled his CDC trip: "We may go - they thought there was a problem with CDC with somebody who had the virus," he said, adding that the person in question has been tested and it is a negative test, "I may be going," he added.





More from Javers: Asked by pool reporters if Congress needs to take more action to diminish risk of recession President Trump says: "all we can do is do what we do" "People were shocked" by jobs numbers, he said. He said he didn't know if a stimulus was needed, per pool.

