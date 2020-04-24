Trump signs latest $484B coronavirus package into law

The taps are open
This opens up $310B in new PPP funding with $60B of it restricted. It might not last the weekend.
Some other comments from Trump:
- Says he spoke to Tim Cook and he thinks there will be a v-shaped recovery
- US postal service is a joke
- If postal services does not raise its prices, he won't sign any legislation to help it
- Says his comments on disinfectants were sarcastic
There are some strange things going on with the postal service.
Update: Says he wants to help the oil and gas industry. Mnuchin talked about some kind of loan program, but that's going to be tough to get through Congress.