Trump signs latest $484B coronavirus package into law

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The taps are open

This opens up $310B in new PPP funding with $60B of it restricted. It might not last the weekend.

Some other comments from Trump:
  • Says he spoke to Tim Cook and he thinks there will be a v-shaped recovery
  • US postal service is a joke
  • If postal services does not raise its prices, he won't sign any legislation to help it
  • Says his comments on disinfectants were sarcastic
There are some strange things going on with the postal service.

Update: Says he wants to help the oil and gas industry. Mnuchin talked about some kind of loan program, but that's going to be tough to get through Congress.

See here for global coronavirus case data
