Trump: Soleimani was plotting imminent attacks on US diplomats and military
Trump comments in Mar-a-Lago
- "We caught him in the act and eliminated him"
- Attacks on US targets in Iraq and assault on US embassy in Baghdad were carried out has his direction
- What we did yesterday should have been done long ago
- We took action to stop a war, we did not take action to start a war
- We do not seek regime change
Trump didn't take questions after the statement.
Former Trump official and uber-hawk John Bolton tweeted earlier today that he wanted regime change.