Trump: Soleimani was plotting imminent attacks on US diplomats and military

Trump comments in Mar-a-Lago

"We caught him in the act and eliminated him"

Attacks on US targets in Iraq and assault on US embassy in Baghdad were carried out has his direction

What we did yesterday should have been done long ago

We took action to stop a war, we did not take action to start a war

We do not seek regime change



Trump didn't take questions after the statement.





Former Trump official and uber-hawk John Bolton tweeted earlier today that he wanted regime change.





