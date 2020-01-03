Trump: Soleimani was plotting imminent attacks on US diplomats and military

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Trump comments in Mar-a-Lago

  • "We caught him in the act and eliminated him"
  • Attacks on US targets in Iraq and assault on US embassy in Baghdad were carried out has his direction
  • What we did yesterday should have been done long ago
  • We took action to stop a war, we did not take action to start a war
  • We do not seek regime change
Trump didn't take questions after the statement.

Former Trump official and uber-hawk John Bolton tweeted earlier today that he wanted regime change.
Soleimani tweet
