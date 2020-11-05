Trump speaking - nothing of substance

US freshly confirmed coronavirus cases were above 100,000 again today. And over 1,000 Americans died. So far Trump has not addressed the health disaster.

The focus is on the election in the press conference.

claiming he has won

whines the election has been stolen from him

claims fake media polls

mail in ballots are corrupt

The usual b/s from this guy.





---

OK, back to reality.





Vote counting results continue to come in. Georgia is firming for Biden,

the Trump lead is now only just above3,600





and his Arizona lead is holding. Pennsylvania vote counts are coming in strongly in favour of Biden.





With any luck this could be declared tonight and we can get on with things.















