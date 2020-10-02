Trump speaking on Fox says he condemns white supremacists

Trump in an interview with Fox celebrity Hannity he condemns white supremacy: "I condemn the KKK, I condemn all white supremacists, I condemn the "Proud Boys."

Trump got into strife by not doing so during the debate earlier in the week, seeming instead to endorse such violent groups.

  • Trump confirms aide Hope Hicks has contracted COVID-19 
  • Says he and his wife are being tested for the virus (adds he is awaiting the result)

