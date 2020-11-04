Trump still leads in Georgia with 91% of estimated votes reported

Trump 50.6% vs Biden 48.1%

The gap has narrowed and no major networks are calling the state just yet. The NYT election needle still favours Biden to pip it in the end by <1 with a 64% probability. That is due to there being votes left to count in Atlanta, which is expected to favour Biden.





But if Trump hangs on to Georgia somehow, that will help to tip the scales a little especially if he can take either of Michigan, Pennsylvania or Wisconsin.



