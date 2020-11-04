Trump takes Florida - AP

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Trump projected to win Florida, according to the AP

This was very much a necessity for him and given how the night was going, it has become the baseline for a more tightly contested race. Edison Research is also giving the state to Trump now. Meanwhile, AP also reports that Republicans have won the Senate race in Iowa - one of the toss-up states at play.
