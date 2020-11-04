Trump takes legal action in Pennsylvania, vote counting could take beyond Friday
The next few days are going to be dicey
FX is on the sidelines but equities are giving back some gains and Treasury yields are near the lows of the day.
The market is pricing in some uncertainty and with good reason.
A few things to ponder:
- Michigan looks pretty solid for Biden
- Arizona is a bigger question mark than analysts are saying; we'll get much more data tonight but if Trump takes 60% of the remaining votes, he could make a comeback
- Mail in voting for Georgia is trickling in and the door remains narrowly open for Biden, but cracking a bit wider
- Pennsylvania vote counting will continue past Friday
- Trump is going to take Pennsylvania to the Supreme Court to halt ballot counting until there is 'meaningful transparency'
- Like in Michigan he's claiming Republicans are being stopped from observing
- Nevada is still nominally in play but they aren't counting at the moment, and will instead count tomorrow