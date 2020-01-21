Trump takes mild jab at the Fed in Davos speech

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Says that the Fed has raised rates too fast and lowered them too slowly

That is nothing out of the ordinary but that is about the only line that really stands out. The rest of his speech seems to be centered around how his administration has improved the US economy and how the country has benefited from his presidency and his policies.
ForexLive

