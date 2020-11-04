Trump team starts organized effort to declare victory in Pennsylvania. Here's why

Members of his team declare victory





Trump's campaign manager 'declared victory' in Pennsylvania. Of course, electoral officials decide votes, not politicians. But the coordination of a number of officials doing it along with a Supreme Court challenge suggests it's a legal tactic.





If you go back to an earlier Supreme Court ruling on Wisconsin votes, it's clear what's happening.





Kavanaugh wrote that "suspicions of impropriety" will result of "absentee ballots flow in after election day and potentially flip the results of an election."





Of course, Kagan dissented and said there is no result to 'flip' until all valid votes are counted and that nothing would be more "suspicious" or "improper" than refusing to tally votes once the clock strike midnight.







However she lost in a 5-3 vote and a sign of what might be to come.

