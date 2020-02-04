US president Trump: The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is "Trump"
US president, Donald Trump, revels in the chaotic Iowa caucus overnight
The tweet reads:
The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is "Trump".
In case you missed it, the IDP could not release the results yesterday and said that it could be releasing them some time later today. But at this stage, it hardly matters anymore.
The loser will be whoever wins the vote as it will be overshadowed by the controversy and lack of credibility. Oh, Iowa is also a loser in all of this as it is likely the state's final time to be able to vote first. But Trump isn't wrong, the biggest "winner" is himself - ironically.