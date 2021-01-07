Trump: There will be an orderly transition on 20 January

White House aide, Dan Scavino, posts a statement on behalf of Trump after the electoral certification

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!"

It looks like we can finally put behind us all of the US political drama in recent weeks, following the November election. While much of it has been a case of formality, investors can at least breathe in a sigh of relief to get this all over and done with.





That said, the market has long settled on this outcome already so there's that.





US futures not too fazed by the news today, continuing to keep higher with S&P 500 futures up 0.6% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.5% currently.



