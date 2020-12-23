Trump threat is probably a distraction, but it's an opportunity too

It's all upside risk





Trump sent a shudder through markets with a late evening video threatening the latest funding and stimulus bill. He said he wants $2000 per person, rather than $600.





He didn't explicitly said he would veto the bill and he has until Monday before the US government will shut down.





Trump is unpredictable but my guess is that this is a smokescreen to take the focus away from the series of corrupt politicians and war criminals he pardoned at the same time. He has a well-documented history of making outrageous news to overshadow bad news. I suspect this is just another example.





What if it's not a bluff?





Well there's still plenty to like here. At worst you would have a shutdown for a month and then Biden would pass it.





More likely: