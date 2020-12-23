Trump threat is probably a distraction, but it's an opportunity too

It's all upside risk

Trump sent a shudder through markets with a late evening video threatening the latest funding and stimulus bill. He said he wants $2000 per person, rather than $600.

He didn't explicitly said he would veto the bill and he has until Monday before the US government will shut down.

Trump is unpredictable but my guess is that this is a smokescreen to take the focus away from the series of corrupt politicians and war criminals he pardoned at the same time. He has a well-documented history of making outrageous news to overshadow bad news. I suspect this is just another example.

What if it's not a bluff?

Well there's still plenty to like here. At worst you would have a shutdown for a month and then Biden would pass it.

More likely:
  1. Congress overrides the veto
  2. Congress passes a bill to increase the stimulus
I don't see any real downsides here. There's also a risk that Trump's games undermine the Republican candidates in the runoff in Georgia and lead to a Democratic Senate, which would mean even more stimulus and spending.

